We’ve all been there. You’ve just spent hours or perhaps even days working on that paper, presentation, or project on your laptop when you go to power up your computer and are met with a blank screen. A second attempt at restarting fails, and in the back of your mind you know you’re doomed. Your computer has officially crashed, and the chances of you getting your precious and time-consuming work back are practically nil.

Even if you haven’t encountered this all-too-common nightmare, it’s likely just a matter of time if you do most of your work on a computer — regardless of how diligent you are about storing backups on external hard drives or cloud services.

Disk Drill Pro ensures that you never have to experience the anguish that comes from losing data unexpectedly, and right now a lifetime license is available for over 70 percent off at just $29.99.

Whether you make your living from your laptop or simply want to ensure that your occasional creative projects or other files are never lost, this innovative app is the ultimate resource when it comes to data recovery.

After a simple installation, you’ll be able to uncover everything from documents and music to photos and videos with the click of a button. It’s even possible to recover entire hard drive partitions that have gone missing from your computer — meaning you’ll be able to bring back your desktop and file environments exactly as they were right before a crash.

Disk Drill can recover over 200 different types of files on your computer (as well as external hard drives), and you’ll be able to connect your mobile or storage device in order to recover data from external connections as well. You’ll also enjoy additional features including desktop cleanup, duplicate finding, disk health services, and more.

Protect yourself from data loss across all of your devices with a lifetime license to Disk Drill Pro for just $29.99 — over 70 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

