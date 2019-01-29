Microsoft has revealed the free games that will be available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers during February, which includes some modern retro-inspired games and two actually older games.

These free games incentive people to get or renew their Xbox Live, which enables online gaming on Xbox One for $10 a month. Sony and Nintendo have similar services and also give out free games (although Nintendo gives Switch users digital NES titles only).

Here are the four new games coming to Games with Gold in February:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (2018)

Available from February 1 to February 28.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is anexcellent 2D sidescroller that takes its inspiration from the classic Castlevania games, specifically Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. If you like old-school platformers, this is a special experience that you need to try.

Super Bomberman R (2017)

Available from February 16 to March 15.

Today I learned that this game came out on other platforms aside from Switch. Bomberman has always been a fun multiplayer experience, so I won’t say no to having it on my Xbox One.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue (2014)

Available from February 1 to February 15.

This entry in Ubisoft’s open-world franchise came out for Xbox 360 back in 2014. Thanks to backwards compatibility, you can still download and play it on your Xbox One.

Star Wars: Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy (2003)

Available from February 61 to February 28.

We may not be getting a new Star Wars game for some time, but Jedi Academy can help satiate that lightsaber-swinging hunger. This is the Xbox version, which will also work on your Xbox One.