State Farm announced today that it has entered a sponsorship agreement with Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world.

DrLupo often plays with Richard Tyler Blevins, the Fortnite player better known as Ninja, who is the most popular streamer in the world with over 13 million followers on Twitch. DrLupo has just shy of 3 million subscribers. He is also captain of esports group Rogue’s Fortnite team. DrLupo raised $1.3 million for St. Jude’s Research Hospital in 2018, and he was nominated for a Game Award last year for Content Creator of the Year, a category that Ninja won.

This is the insurance company’s first sponsorship of an esports star, although State Farm has been evolved with esports before. It has sponsored the League of Legends Championship Series, NBA 2K League, and the Rocket League Championship Series.

As part of the deal, DrLupo’s stream will include State Farm branded replays, giveaways, and “in-stream stunts and product integration” (aka product placement).

Fortnite has become one of the most popular games in the world. The battle royale shooter is a massive hit on PC, mobile, and consoles. A large part of its success comes from its community of successful and popular streamers, including DrLupo.