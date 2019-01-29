Unity Technologies has partnered with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts to launch a self-paced, adaptive online course teaching students and prospective developers how to design and publish their original games.

Titled, “Unity + USC Games Unlocked: Design and Publish Your Original Game,” the eight-week course is the first class co-created between a major U.S. university and Unity Technologies. The course opens up the teaching quality of USC and Unity to the public.

“Unity’s partnership with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts to co-create a game design and development course underscores the growing demand from students looking to learn Unity skills and an increased appetite for understanding development platforms,” said Jessica Lindl, head of global education at Unity Technologies, in a statement. “This course is a launching pad for learners of all types to enter or shift into a career in game design and development, making it ideal for all creators including hobbyists, e-learners, and dreamers.”

The class will incorporate the USC approach to teaching, which includes video-based instruction from guest speakers and faculty, project-based assignments, and the support of a close-knit online community.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Confirmed industry expert guest speakers include Will Armstrong, lead programmer on Firewatch and Spotlight Programmer at Unity Technologies; Estefania Harbuck, Disney Imagineer for Theme Park Rides; Asher Volmer, co-creator of Threes; Kellee Santiago, producer of Journey; and David Logan, creative director for Whispering Willows.

“This course is a tremendous opportunity for people who want to further expand their knowledge of game development and design while utilizing the Unity tools,” said Danny Bilson, chair of the USC School of Cinematic Art’s Interactive Media & Games Division, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate on such a unique partnership as we continue to expand our offerings to students and the general public.”