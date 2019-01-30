Sony has revealed February’s free slate for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which includes the service’s last games for last generation’s PlayStation 3 and the handheld Vita.

The monthly selection free games is an incentive to get people to keep paying for the $10-a-month PlayStation Plus, which also gives you access to online multiplayer. Microsoft and Nintendo have similar services (although Nintendo does not give out any Switch games, instead offering digital NES classics).

PlayStation 4 is getting For Honor and Hitman: The Complete First Season. For Honor is a melee-based multiplayer action game (think swords and axes and metal armor) from Ubisoft that came out in 2017. Hitman is a stealth-based assassination game that released in 2016. It’s sequel, Hitman 2, just came out last year.

PlayStation 3 owners get Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Divekick, while Vita gets Gunhouse and Rogue Aces. These are the last PS Plus offerings for both of the aging platforms.

Along with announcing these free games, Sony also revealed that it is growing the cloud-based storage for PS Plus members from 10GB to 100GB.