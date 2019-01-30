Last week, the Brookings Institution came out with a big report on which states and cities would be most affected by improvements in artificial intelligence and automation. The coverage adhered to all of the tropes we’ve come to expect from AI coverage.

Headlines (including our own) emphasized who was most at risk of losing their jobs. My favorite headline was the Denver Post’s who announced that the Brookings report proved that the “Colorado workforce [is] well placed to fend off job-stealing robots.”

Some 36 million Americans are in jobs that qualify as having a high risk of being automated — that is, 70 percent of the tasks that make up that job have the potential to be done by an automated system within the coming decades. But on the bright side, the report found that only 0.5 percent of U.S. jobs are made up of tasks that, at the current rate of technological innovation, could be 100 percent automated by 2030.

While the potential for job loss is a striking figure, one thing I’d like to emphasize more after looking through the onslaught of coverage is that job loss due to automation won’t look exactly like the way that it’s sometimes portrayed in the media — that a company will replace all of the workers in its factories with robots. This is is something I wrote about previously at VentureBeat.

First of all, it’s not just factory workers who are at risk of losing their jobs — it’s also hotel workers, servers, administrative assistants — anyone who has a job that consists of very routine tasks. Second, the job loss that will be attributable to automation may not be obvious at first glance.

Yes, some workers will get laid off as a warehouse brings in more robots — but maybe their remaining factory workers also quit because they don’t like working on a smaller team, or don’t like constantly relearning how to work with a new operating system. And maybe companies don’t make it immediately clear in their announcements about reduced headcount that they were able to get by with fewer people because of automation.

Lastly — the Brookings report noted that smaller metro areas are most at risk for shedding jobs in the coming decades. These are areas that are already overlooked by national media, and because reporters aren’t checking in on what’s going on in Toledo, Ohio, or Kokomo, Indiana everyday — we won’t see how these areas are consistently losing more and more jobs, while tech hubs gain them.

36 million people aren’t going to get laid off at once. I worry that if we lose sight of that, key stakeholders will decry that fears of automation are overblown — until it’s too late for Heartland cities.

As always, thanks for reading, and please send me your thoughts and feedback via email.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

