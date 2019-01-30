Intel Capital today announced that it has participated in two investment rounds aimed at strengthening and securing infrastructure around cloud computing.

Intel’s VC arm said it led a $23 million investment round for Fortanix that included money from Foundation Capital and Neotribe, bringing the startup’s total raised to $31 million.

Fortanix is focused on protecting data by developing a system that keeps applications running in separate enclaves to limit exposure in the event of a hack.

“This new funding is a testament to the tremendous growth we’ve already experienced in [the] 18 months since we first launched our product,” said Ambuj Kumar, cofounder and CEO of Fortanix, in statement.

The Mountain View-based startup says it will use the money to continue product development and expand internationally.

On the second deal, Intel Capital participated in a $30 million round for Israel-based Pliops. In this case, the round was led by Softbank Ventures Asia and included money from State of Mind Ventures (SOMV) and Viola Ventures, as well as strategic investors Western Digital Capital and Xilinx. Pliops has now raised a total of $40 million.

Pliops is developing storage processor technology designed to make datacenters run faster and more efficiently.

“Businesses must scale their infrastructures in the face of skyrocketing data volumes, and we’re excited to help them,” said Uri Beitler, CEO and cofounder of Pliops, in a statement. “Pliops’ technology transforms storage so that organizations achieve more consistent, readily scaled performance with a simplified software stack. We are proud to have achieved the backing of such esteemed leading investors and to see early market traction. We look forward to sharing more about our flagship product in the coming months.”

The company said it will also use the money for product development, as well as to hire in the U.S., Israel, and China.