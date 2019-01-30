NBCUniversal’s Universal Games and Digital Platforms and mobile game publisher Ludia have released a new match-3 puzzle role-playing game, DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising.

Sure, it’s another entry in the match-3 Puzzle & Dragons genre. But this one comes attached to a license for a major motion picture series. The game will launch with the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the third installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise at DreamWorks, which debuts on February 22. These are the sort of games that get more attention in a world with too many mobile games. DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising will be available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Image Credit: NBCUniversal/Ludia

In the game, players vie to become the ultimate puzzle champion as they reunite with dragons Toothless and Hiccup in their fight to save the island of Berk from the nefarious Dragonroot Company.

Alongside other trainers, fans can make their way through a variety of regions beyond Berk, swiping and matching their way to victory. As a bonus for fans, a scene from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will automatically unlock once level five of the game has been achieved, giving players never-before seen exclusive content from the third installment of the franchise.

Image Credit: NBCUniversal/Ludia

Players will hatch and nurture their own roster of dragons, from small-scaled babies to towering Titan Wings, and they can also cross-breed their dragons to create all-new hybrids. With battle teams created from a collection of 100 dragons, players are able to combat their foes by matching three or more rune stones. The game also allows the fighters to unleash their dragon’s Spirit Abilities in more than 750 unique battles.

Chris Heatherly, head of Universal Games and Digital Platforms, will be speaking at our GamesBeat Summit 2019 event on April 23-24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Heatherly, formerly of Disney’s game division, is marshaling NBCUniversal’s vast entertainment library for use in a variety of games, like Jurassic Park. Ludia is based in Montreal and has a number of big mobile titles, including Jurassic World Alive, Jurassic World: The Game, What’s Your Story?, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, Dragons: Rise of Berk, Family Feud 2 & Friends, and The Price Is Right.