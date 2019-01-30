Update at 12:30 a.m. Pacific: Microsoft says that the problems are now resolved.

Some Xbox One users have been experiencing errors with their systems today, with reports of users seeing a black screen when starting up their consoles.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and working on it.

We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors. We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

The company also notes that it has identified the cause of the problem.

Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now. Thank you for your patience, we'll update again when we know of any other changes. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

The black screen problem had some fans worried that their systems broke, as you can see on the Xbox One Reddit page. The Xbox Live status page lists core services as “limited” on Xbox One.

Typically, problems with Xbox Live just result in people being unable to log into their account. Seeing a black screen when booting up the console is a more severe problem.