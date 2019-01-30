Update at 12:30 a.m. Pacific: Microsoft says that the problems are now resolved.

Some Xbox One users have been experiencing errors with their systems today, with reports of users seeing a black screen when starting up their consoles.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and working on it.

The company also notes that it has identified the cause of the problem.

The black screen problem had some fans worried that their systems broke, as you can see on the Xbox One Reddit page. The Xbox Live status page lists core services as “limited” on Xbox One.

Typically, problems with Xbox Live just result in people being unable to log into their account. Seeing a black screen when booting up the console is a more severe problem.

 