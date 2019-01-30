Nintendo announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold 12.08 million copies on Switch since its December 7 launch. The news came as part of the company’s financial report for the nine month period ending on December 31.

This makes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate a giant hit. The fighting game is already the third best-selling title on the Switch, behind only Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (15.02 million sold) and Super Mario Odyssey (13.76 million sold). Both of those games launched in 2017.

Ultimate has already moved more than twice as many copies as Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which sold 5.35 million. Ultimate is also already getting close to beating Super Smash Bros. Brawl, the 2006 Wii entry in the series that has sold 13.29 million copies (the record for the franchise).

Nintendo is selling a season pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that includes five downloadable characters, the first of which will be Joker from Persona 5. This gives Nintendo a way to possibly make more money from those 12 million players.