There’s never been a better time to own or operate a website. Thanks to a wide range of development platforms such as WordPress and Squarespace, you no longer need to be well-versed in complex coding languages like HTML or JavaScript in order to get your website off the ground — making things exponentially easier for both freelance and aspiring developers.

But simply getting a website up is much different from building a truly streamlined website that’s optimized for SEO, speed, and security, and if you can’t get your site to the top of Google’s coveted rankings or protect it from hackers, you may as well not even have a website at all.

Checkbot for Chrome is an all-in-one service that increases the functionality, speed, security, and visibility of your site all at once, and right now a 1-year Pro subscription is available for 70 percent off at just $29.99.

Ideal for both web developers and site managers, this innovative app makes it easier than ever to optimize your site across multiple parameters. As a simple Chrome attachment, this app checks everything from broken links to duplicate content and insecure forms, in order to ensure that your site adheres to more than fifty of the Web’s current best practices and protocols.

You’ll be able to test hundreds of pages in minutes and prioritize each fix based on importance and save time on testing by checking hundreds of pages with a single click as often as you want.

You’ll even be able to customize your crawls for more targeted checks, and use quick shortcuts in order to view page source code, examine redirect chains, and more.

Don’t waste time adding individual apps to your browser in order to optimize for security, speed, and SEO. Checkbot for Chrome does it all at once with a single click, and right now a 1-year Pro subscription is available for just $29.99 — 70 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Want your products featured in VentureBeat? Learn more about how to sell your products online!