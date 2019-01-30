French video game publisher Ubisoft will hold a private beta test with a lot of content for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Starting February 7 at 1 a.m. Pacific time and running through February 11 at 1 a.m. Pacific, the private beta of The Division 2 will let players get a feel for the post-pandemic world of Washington D.C.

I’ve played some of these already at a preview event. They include the early game and endgame missions, and they will be available on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Players can secure their access to the private beta by pre-ordering The Division 2, which debuts on March 15 on the above-mentioned platforms. The game takes place about seven months after the events of the previous game, The Division, which debuted in 2016. In that game, a plague that was embedded in infected money spread throughout New York, resulting in chaos. The special agents of a secret organization known as the Division are tasked with restoring order.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

But the plague has spread across the nation, and now you start out by defending your base of operations in the White House. As agents, you have to venture into a transformed Washington D.C., unlocking new skills and abilities while upgrading to a level cap of seven. The world is on the brink, its people living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls.

The open world shooter game’s beta will include two main missions, available in Story, Normal, and Hard Mode. It will have five side missions and additional activities in the open world, player versus player versus environment gameplay in one of the three new Dark Zones (where players can battle each other or cooperate), and organized PvP gameplay in one Conflict mode, Skirmish.

In addition to this content, beginning February 8 at 8am PT, The Division 2 fans will have the opportunity to have a first hands-on with endgame content with one Invaded mission. Players will experience gameplay at the level cap of 30 and unlock brand new Survivalist, Sharpshooter or Demolitionist specializations.