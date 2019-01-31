CamSoda, a big porn webcam platform, announced the launch of SuperCast, a new and exciting way for people with sex toys to enjoy the Super Bowl via teledildonics.

If you didn’t catch that last word, it refers to remotely stimulating someone with a sex toy. SuperCast allows those with a connected live sex toy (Lovense Lush) to sync their toy to their team’s performance; call it a new way to play fantasy football. In a way, it uses technology to make good on the long-promised sci-fi vision for teledildonics.

A user chooses a Super Bowl participant, New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams, and connects their toy by following the prompts online. CamSoda SuperCast corresponds to traditional fantasy football scoring systems, so just like getting points for a reception, yards gained, a touchdown, fumble recovery, or a sack, SuperCast adjusts the intensity of the vibration of the sex toy for each.

For example, if New England scores a touchdown, the connected dildo will deliver a well-earned reward.

“At Camsoda, we’re all about enjoying life at all times, and in everything we do. Live events is a focus of ours and sexual pleasure combined with anything and everything is always a good idea. For this year’s Super Bowl, we want everyone to enjoy the game as much as possible,” said Daryn Parker, vice president at CamSoda, in a statement. “That’s why we’ve created SuperCast, which allows people to truly feel the game. So regardless of what type of fan you are, we encourage users to check out SuperCast and don’t worry about getting off too loud, since it can be disguised as cheering!”

Image Credit: CamSoda

This announcement follows the company’s successful “cast” integrations including Ocast, which allows people to send and receive orgasms over the internet; and BitCast, which tracked the volatile fluctuations of the bitcoin market.

Founded in 2014, CamSoda is an adult entertainment webcam platform leveraging “mobile-first” design, with live broadcasts from adult stars such as Gianna Michaels and Dani Daniels.