What’s better than watching the Rams face off against the Patriots in the Super Bowl while hanging with your best buds? Bossing around your DVR while you watch the game, of course. Comcast today detailed commands for Xfinity X1 set-top boxes that’ll let you use voice commands to pull up a rundown on players, complete party prep, queue up tunes, and more — all in service of the Big Game.

To get the latest player totals, shout something like “Tom Brady vs. Jared Goff,” “The Patriots vs. the Rams,” “Show me Julian Edelman,” or “Show me Rams leaders” in the general direction of your X1 remote control (after pressing the microphone button). For pre-game news and post-game highlights, try “Super Bowl” or “NFL.” And to get a real-time feed of stats broken down play-by-play, say “X1 Sports app” to launch the app.

But wait! There’s more. The X1 will supply snack recipes if you’re in need of them — simply say: “Show me wings recipes on YouTube.” Or if you’re waiting on pizza delivery and happen to have a front door camera installed, shouting “Xfinity Home, show me front door camera” will pull up a live feed straight away.

X1’s media prowess extends to music curation. It’ll pull up highlights from Maroon Five, this year’s halftime headliner, with the command “Show me Maroon Five videos on YouTube,” or rock Queens’ enduring classic if you say “Play ‘We are the Champions’ on Pandora.”

Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet subscribers get an even greater range in commands. X1 will turn connected lights red and blue if you say “Xfinity Home, go Patriots!” or yellow and blue if you say “Xfinity Home, go Rams!” And it’ll show the Wi-Fi password on-screen if you tell it “Show me my Wi-Fi password,” saving you the trouble of having to endlessly repeat it.

Super Bowl-specific commands like “Show me Rams top scorers” will work during the game on Sunday, but the others are live now.