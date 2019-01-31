Following reports that Apple revoked Google’s Enterprise Developer Program certificate today, effectively rendering a number of its internal iOS apps nonfunctional, the Mountain View company says it’s working with Apple to resolve the problem.

“We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon,” a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat.

The Verge this afternoon reported that “early versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, Gmail, and other pre-release beta apps” stopped working this afternoon, in addition to employee-only apps for transportation and Google’s on-campus cafe app.

Apple, which hadn’t supplied a statement at press time, seems to have been motivated by Google’s Screenwise Meter, an opt-in behavioral monitoring app uncovered by TechCrunch yesterday. Much like Facebook’s widely reported Project Atlas, it appeared to skirt the rules of the enterprise program by using it to monitor iPhone owners’ phone usage.

Apple earlier said that “any developer using their enterprise certificates to distribute apps to consumers will have their certificates revoked.” Facebook, like Google, saw its enterprise certificate revoked this week.

The Cupertino company’s move came even after Google disabled Screenwise Meter, which had been operating since 2012. In an earlier statement, Google apologized, and said that the research panel “should not have operated under [the] developer enterprise program.”

That conciliatory move wasn’t enough to spare it from Apple’s wrath, apparently.