More than five years after the French government launched an ambitious entrepreneurship program, the so-called “French Tech” movement has made considerable progress. But a new venture funding report also highlights the immense challenges that remain for this nation’s startup ecosystem.

The latest French Tech report card by C.B. Insights revealed that in 2018 France’s startups raised $3.5 billion in funding, up 8 percent from 2017 and a new record for the country. At the same time, the number of deals fell to 699 in 2018, from 771 in 2017.

Both represent signficant leaps since the first full year of the program, when 210 companies raised $1.5 billion. In total, French startups have raised $11.71 billion across 2,511 deals since 2014.

But…

The 8 percent increase is the smallest rate of increase since 2015. And while there has been progress in attracting both more homegrown and international venture capital, the report notes that the government-backed bank Bpifrance remains the largest source of venture funding in the country.

While one can’t compare France in absolute terms to the U.S, the latter saw nearly 8,383 venture-backed companies raising more than $130 billion in financing last year, up from $83 billion in 2017. A massive leap that comes as China is also seeing dramatic acceleration of its startup ecosystem. France (and Europe) are slowing just a bit as their biggest competitors are pressing down on the gas pedal.

Even looking in just Europe, France’s progress remains steady, but not spectacular. The U.K. remains the undisputed leader when it comes to fundraising. Germany remained a solid number two for 2018, even as France pushed close the gap.

Why is that? The U.K. and Germany are getting more later-stage funding. According to C.B. Insights, France’s average deal size was $3.7 million, far below the U.K.’s $11 million and Germany’s $7.2 million.

France has created a hive of activity among early stage entrepreneurship that has drawn enormous excitement and buzz, and started to chip away at the image of a country that is loath to change and embrace the future. By the same measure, companies that escape the early stages still tend to drift away to other shores, in search of later-stage money to scale up that remains scarce in France.

Last year, French officials under the Emmanuel Macron government announced a re-boot of La French Tech, to focus more on helping companies scale up. Many of those plans are still being put in place, and so it’s too soon to expect much of an impact. But the need is urgent. Through 2018, C.B. Insights says that even though early-stage deals are falling as an overall percentage, the later stage deals ore only just barely ticking up.

Getting over that next hump will be critical to realizing the dreams of being a start-up nation. The country needs a more dynamic economy that creates jobs, and convinces its brightest and most well-educated citizens that they can have a future.

Difficult for sure, but it’s not impossible. In early January, HR tech company Talentsoft raised $50 million in a round that included money from Francisco Partners, Goldman Sachs, and, yes, Bpifrance.

Founded in 2007, the company, based just outside of Paris, has 600 employees in 130 countries. That series D fundraising brought its total to more than $100 million. It’s proof that a French company can stay and grow in France and attract bigger rounds.

Now such stories need to stop being the exception and become the rule.