Nintendo announced today as part of its nine month earnings report that the mobile game Mario Kart Tour is no longer coming out before the end of March. It will now release during this summer.

Mario Kart Tour is Nintendo’s next mobile project. Past efforts include mobile versions of other popular Nintendo franchises, including Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem: Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Nintendo also released its first original title for mobile, the role-playing game Dragalia Lost, last year.

Nintendo notes in its financial report that delay was made “in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch.”

Mario Kart is one of Nintendo’s most lucrative franchises. Its last entry, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch, has sold 15.02 million copies. If Mario Kart Tour can emulate that success, it could be a huge hit on mobile.