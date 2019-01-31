Hearthstone made $165 million on iOS and Android in 2018, according to mobile research firm Sensor Tower. That is a 5 percent increase from 2017.

This is a rebound for Blizzard’s digital card game king, which saw a 13 percent drop in mobile revenues between 2016 and 2017. Hearthstone is on top of the digital card game market. It has over 100 million registered players across all platforms, which includes PC along with mobile.

The 5 percent growth in mobile revenue is thanks to China. Hearthstone actually saw drop of about 10 percent in the U.S. between 2017 and 2018, but China grew a massive 34 percent from just iOS players. China is the top region for the mobile version (31 percent). U.S. is in second (19 percent), with South Korea coming in at third (12 percent).

Hearthstone launched in 2014. Since then, it has grossed a total of $700 million on mobile worldwide.