We’re living in the age of the startup. Instead of working for long-established companies that offer mediocre salaries and increasingly antiquated perks, more and more entrepreneurs are venturing out on their own to start a new business from the ground up.

You don’t even need a fancy business degree in order to get started. Virtually anyone with a grand vision and a modest amount of startup cash can get a business off the ground with or without outside funding, and some of the world’s biggest and most exciting companies — including Facebook and Google — were started in similar fashions.

But even if you have the greatest business idea in the world, you still need a great plan. From Napkin Sketch to Multi-Million Dollar Exit: How to Launch, Grow and Sell a Startup is an education package that teaches you how to turn your great idea into a full-fledged, successful business, and right now it’s available for over 85 percent off at just $19.99.

Regardless of your past experience in the cut-throat worlds of business and entrepreneurship, this instruction walks you through every aspect of starting a business from scratch.

You’ll learn how to find a great idea, raise money, hire a dedicated team, turn increasingly large profits, and more. This course even teaches you how to understand the art of branding your idea or business, and you’ll have unlimited access to bonus pitch decks and operation plans that can be used to kickstart your project.

The course is led by Karl House and Ben Lee, both of whom have launched successful startups that have been acquired for millions of dollars.

Turn your next great idea into a successful business with help from Napkin Sketch to Multi-Million Dollar Exit: How to Launch, Grow and Sell a Startup. The entire course is currently available for just $19.99 — over 85 percent off its usual price.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Want your products featured in VentureBeat? Learn more about how to sell your products online!