Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with RAW image file and light theme improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18323 (made available to testers on January 24) to build 18329. These builds are from the 19H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of this year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

The seventh update will improve your experience when searching for apps. Right when you open Search Home, you’ll see the apps use the most under Top apps. This change is rolling out server-side, Microsoft says, so you may see it independent of specific build updates.

Next, Microsoft has added the ability to launch desktop (Win32) applications in Windows Mixed Reality. Microsoft Store apps were already supported, but now you’ll finally be able to try any Windows application in mixed reality. To do so, bring up Pins Panel, go to all apps, click on the “Classic Apps (Beta)” folder, and pick your app.

This build also adds keyboard support for ADLaM and Osage. The former is used to write Pular/Fulfulde, the language of the Fulani people of West Africa, while the latter is used to write the Osage language spoken by the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. To try this out yourself, head to Language Settings, click Add a preferred language, and search for ADLaM or Osage.

Lastly, Windows Insiders can expect more dark mode features in the Mail and Calendar apps. Dark mode now works when composing a new message, updating a calendar item, or reading your email. If you prefer to view a particular email in light mode, hit the sunshine icon in the command bar. There’s also a new default font option when composing an email or replying to an existing email.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

The new tamper protection setting in the Windows Security app protects your device by helping to prevent bad actors from tampering with the most important security settings. The setting is designed to be on by default, however the default state is not currently in effect for current Insider Preview builds. You may see a new recommendation in the Windows Security app suggesting you turn this setting on.

Fixed an issue resulting in many Win32 apps having an unexpectedly long launch time due to being incorrectly suspended by the OS in the last two flights.

Fixed an issue where the Windows Insider Program settings pages via Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program had a bug preventing Narrator and Screen Reader programs from properly reading the page.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight where Desktop Window Manager would crash if multiple Office and/or video playback applications were running on the same screen on devices with Multiplane Overlay Support.

Fixed an issue resulting video playback going black after rotating a device from landscape to portrait.

Fixed an issue resulting in a green screen with error Kernel_auto_boost_lock_acquisition_with_raised_irql when using an Xbox controller with your PC.

Fixed an issue resulting in USB devices, including mice and keyboards, potentially not working after updating to recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in intl.cpl hanging when copying settings.

Fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Edge not being able to access local IPs.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to extend your monitor to a second screen connected via Miracast.

Fixed an issue where when you opened a new Notepad window and pressed CTRL + F, the Find window would unexpectedly be populated with the search query from the last time the Find window was used in a previous Notepad instance.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight that caused consistent black screens when using Remote Desktop, DisplayLink, or Miracast if you are on an AMD or Nvidia driver.

This build has 15 known issues:

The Windows Security app may show an unknown status for the Virus & threat protection area, or not refresh properly. This may occur after upgrade, restart, or settings changes.

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

While night light functionality is back up and running, you may still find issues with other blue light reduction software not working.

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

The value in Narrator Settings “Change the level of detail Narrator provides about text and control” might be empty. To work around this issue, use the Narrator command Narrator key + v to change the verbosity level, then close and reopen Settings app again.

After upgrade, there might be two Narrator voices talking at the same time. Reboot the machine once, this issue will go away.

Windows Sandbox may launch to a black screen for some users.

Taskbar icons may stop loading and appear blank.

Some of the Real-Time Protection options for Malwarebytes Premium are not able to be turned on.

You may see an error when unzipping files.

The brightness slider may not work.

Opening Color filters setting in the Ease of Access setting will crash the Settings app.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring – optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.