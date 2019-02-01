In an increasingly digital world, paper is becoming more obsolete by the day. Messages are sent by texts instead of memos, newspapers are read on iPhones and laptops instead of print, and letters take only milliseconds to arrive via email as opposed to taking days to show up in your physical mailbox.

The rise of the Internet and the subsequent transition from physical paper to digital has largely been a good thing. We’re able to absorb far more knowledge every day, and communication speeds have increased exponentially.

Still, there are some instances in which good old-fashioned paper reigns supreme. This MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer makes it easy to print out physical notes, lists, and reminders from a variety of sources using zero ink, and it’s currently available for 25 percent off at just $59.99.

Available in green, pink, or grey, this ultra-compact and portable printer is ideal for printing out everything from love notes to to-do lists. As a personal note printer and messenger, the MEMOBIRD allows you to quickly and easily print out text, photos, stickers, personalized handwriting, and even secret messages directly from any smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer — even without an Internet connection.

You’ll be able to send and receive paper messages to and from others, create reminders and shopping lists that you can post on your wall or desk, and stay on top of your various tasks through visual reminders that don’t require you to constantly check your phone.

And since this printer is completely ink-free, you’ll be able to rest easy knowing that you’re doing your part for the environment.

There’s still room for paper in an increasingly paperless world. The MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer will help you stay organized and communicative, and right now it’s available for just $59.99 — 25 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Want your products featured in VentureBeat? Learn more about how to sell your products online!