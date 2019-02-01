Tax season is almost upon us, and unless you’re one of the few people in the world who truly loves to pore over receipts and crunch numbers, this season likely sends shivers down your spine.

Even the most organized tax-filers among us have a difficult time piecing together their finances for the IRS, and most of the do-it-yourself online programs can be just as confusing and cumbersome as sitting down with a calculator and going through your records at home.

The only other option is to use a CPA, but unless you happen to have a huge chunk of excess cash leftover come tax time, hiring a real human to do your taxes isn’t likely an option.

Visor Tax Filing has revolutionized the tax game by combining the convenience of a streamlined online tax-filing program with the nuanced touch of a CPA, and right now a Basic Tax Return subscription is available for 55 percent off at just $89.

This app is truly the best of both worlds. You get the convenience and portability of an app along with the expert advice of a real CPA who will help you spot flaws and give advice regarding where you can lock in extra savings.

You’ll be paired with a dedicated tax expert who will help you prepare your entire tax return, answer your questions as you go, and point out any discrepancies before you submit. This deal even comes with full-service audit protection, and you’ll be able to quickly and easily photograph or scan your documents to upload to the app.

You even have the option of scheduling a one-on-one meeting with your tax advisor at any time.

Take the headaches and uncertainties out of filing your taxes this year. Visor Tax Filing combines the convenience of an app with the personal touch of a CPA, and it’s currently available for just $89 — 55 percent off its usual price.

