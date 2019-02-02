At one time, an estimated 60 percent of all furniture made in America was produced within a 150-mile radius of High Point—leading the North Carolina city to be dubbed “The Furniture Capital of the World.” The city’s economy thrived on “Made in America” manufacturing. But as manufacturers saw the benefits of lower costs overseas, outsourcing became common. Plants shuttered as furniture production made its exodus overseas to China, and with it, American jobs and High Point’s leading industry.

While High Point embraced diversification through other industries, such as aerospace, supply chain & logistics, innovative manufacturing, life sciences, specialized business services, and others, the city still held strong to its furniture roots. High Point maintained its “furniture capital status” by instead focusing on events: twice a year, High Point transforms into a bustling hub of economic activity as it welcomes 75,000 visitors for the High Point Furniture Market. The High Point metro area, following in the footsteps of other small to midsized cities like Youngstown, Ohio and Spartanburg, South Carolina, is trying to figure out how to maintain its expertise in an industry that’s being transformed by technology.

Bringing the furniture industry to the digital age

Technology has drastically changed how furniture is made and what furniture can do. Why not adopt the incubator model used to foster tech companies and apply it to furniture?

Enter “Plant Seven,” a new center for design innovation housed in an approximately 98,000-square-foot 100-year-old renovated hosiery factory in High Point. Thanks to $3 million in public and private investment Plant Seven will offer co-working space for independent makers and designers to revitalize the region as “the Silicon Valley of Furnishings” powered by smart technology and startups. To mirror the tech that’s being infused into today’s furniture making, the building will also include a 3D printing lab and high-tech materials library (the largest materials library on the East Coast outside of New York City).

Modeled after the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Plant Seven will act as an incubator for furniture makers and designers, with the hope that it will attract entrepreneurs priced out of higher-cost locations like New York City, once it’s fully operational in April 2019.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get excited about the furniture industry, to show young people that it’s not your grandfather’s business,” Plant Seven founder and CEO Tim Branscome told Architectural Digest.

A new perspective for cities rooted in traditional industries

Nearby Greensboro is going through a similar transformation. Located less than 30 minutes from High Point, Greensboro was once dominated by the textile industry. While the textile industry still has a major imprint on the community – name brands such as Wrangler (now part of Kontoor Brands Inc.) are located in Greensboro – new spaces to foster tech growth have appeared. Take for instance, HQ Greensboro, a nearly 11,000 square foot coworking space located in a 117-year-old building in historic downtown Greensboro which boasts more than 200 tenants, members, and partners. Launched in 2015, HQ Greensboro now is expanding into a 106,000-square-foot building that was once a denim overalls manufacturing plant, as the appetite to turn downtown areas into innovation districts grows across America.

Just down the block from HQ Greensboro in an old blacksmith building is The Forge—one of the largest makerspaces in the Southeast. Launched as a grassroots organization for hobbyists in 2014, The Forge has since grown to 200 members and 30+ entrepreneurs making their businesses, prototype ideas and inventions. Like Plant Seven, The Forge also wants to capitalize on Greensboro’s reputation for making things, and change the perceptions of great-paying careers in the trade industries, which are experiencing a global shortage.

Can places like High Point and Greensboro maintain their titles as industry epicenters by investing in high-tech coworking and prototyping spaces for entrepreneurs in those industries? Research from the Brookings Institution on these so-called cluster initiatives shows that they can be successful, but private and public stakeholders need to invest in all the puzzle pieces necessary to create a robust ecosystem that businesses can thrive in. That means investing in real estate, as well as both trade programs and research universities that can train the necessary industry talent.

It will take years before High Point will be able to prove how successful of an economic catalyst Plant Seven is. In Greensboro, the Forge and HQ Greensboro have been successful in changing the layout of downtown, attracting more restaurants and art galleries in an area the city now wants to be known as an “innovation district.” But, overall the city is still losing young people.

What High Point and Greensboro’s trajectories do show is that embracing entrepreneurship can be helpful in getting communities to adopt a more innovative mindset, and think about what’s necessary to successfully train the next generation of talent.

Kathryn Elliott is the Director of the Belk Center of Entrepreneurship of High Point University.