It’s been proven time and time again that learning a new language is one of the best things you can do in order to keep your brain active and healthy, not to mention the fact that it makes traveling to your favorite foreign destinations far more enjoyable.

But far too many would-be language-learners give up on their goals far too quickly, since even the most popular language-learning platforms on the market rely on boring and repetitive memorization drills that are both uninspiring and ineffective when it comes to long-term retention.

Rocket Spanish Language Learning offers a revolutionary approach to language education–making it easy to learn a new language with only minutes of practice every day, and right now a Spanish Level 1 course is available for over 55 percent off at just $59.99.

This award-winning online Spanish course is ideal for anyone who’s ever wanted to learn Spanish but can’t seem to find enough time during the day for all of those complex lesson plans and tutorials that most educational bundles require.

Through a combination of interactive audio lessons, reinforcement activities, and a variety of hands-on and engaging learning resources, this instruction will teach you how to speak and converse like a true native after putting in just minutes of practice each day.

You’ll learn how to pronounce words more naturally, understand sentence structure and grammar without having to wade through boring exercises, and strengthen your new skills with a series of flashcards and games.

You’ll even be able to work on your skills on the go thanks to integrated and streamlined Android and iOS functionality.

Stop dragging your feet when it comes to learning a new language. Rocket Spanish Language Learning will get you to where you want to be for just $59.99 — over 55 percent off for a limited time.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Want your products featured in VentureBeat? Learn more about how to sell your products online!