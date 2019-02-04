Milan-based Brumbum announced today it has raised a $23 million round of venture capital as the company expands its platform that sells and rents refurbished cars.

The round was led by Accel, and also included investment from Bonsai Ventures, eVentures, and United Ventures.

Brumbrum wants to reinvent the way people buy and rent used cars. With its retail option, the company buys cars, fixes them up in their own factories, and sells them on its platform. The idea here is to give greater transparency to both the history of the car and the state of its parts.

The company also offers a “Car-as-a-Service” option that rents some cars long-term in a package that includes financing, delivery, and maintenance for a single fee.

To optimize the buying and selling of cars and parts, the company says it is using machine learning to automate the purchase of parts and to ensure its inventory matches market demand.

“The car market has long been broken and needs to evolve, so we’re building Brumbrum to be the brand of choice in automotive retail,” said Brumbrum founder and CEO Francesco Banfi in a statement. “Starting with our end-to-end used car retail and Car-as-a-Service solutions, we’re putting trust, transparency and convenience at the heart of the consumer experience.”

The company was launched in 2017, and is still focused on its home market of Italy. This latest funding will be used to continue pushing deeper into the Italian, while also starting to the lay the groundwork for a planned European expansion.

“Brumbrum is part of a new wave of companies diving into the supply chain to deliver real product innovation, resulting in significant benefits for consumers,” said Luca Bocchio, an Accel partner, in a statement. “Francesco and his team are reimagining the car market, building a strong foundation for the business in a short period of time and with resoundingly positive feedback from their customers.”