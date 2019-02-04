Capcom has released its financial report for the nine months leading up to December 31, and it has reported an operating income of $122.4 million. That is up a massive 92 percent over the same period during the previous year. Capcom has hit its highest profit levels for the end of the third quarter in company history.

Capcom attributes the success to Monster Hunter: World, which has shipped over 11 million copies. The multiplayer action game released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January, before the nine month period, but the PC version launched in August. The PC release and continued backlog sales of the console versions performed strongly throughout the year.

Mega Man 11, which came out in October, has also done well for Capcom (although we don’t have specific sales numbers). The studio’s release of classic game remasters and compilations, which include Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, various Mega Man collections, and an HD remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, have also been successful.

This success comes despite a a slight decline in the the performance of existing mobile titles. But with Capcom’s console and PC business doing so well, slowing mobile sales aren’t dragging the studio down.

Capcom should have little trouble carrying this momentum into 2019. Monster Hunter: World could continue to sell well, especially with its Iceborne expansion set to release later in the year. Resident Evil 2 launched on January 25. The remake has received positive reviews (including from us) and shipped 3 million copies in its first first week.