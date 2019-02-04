Lunchr announced today that it has raised a round of $34 million in venture capital as it seeks to disrupt the French market for corporate meal benefits.

The round was led by Index Ventures, but also includes money from Daphni, Idinvest, and Kima Ventures. The company was founded in 2016 by Loïc Soubeyrand, who had previously co-founded adtech startup Teads.

Lunchr is attacking a particularly French and hilariously outdated market of vouchers that companies give to employees for food and meal purchases, a benefit that can be worth as much as $15 a day.

The vouchers are still typically distributed in books of coupons that people carry around with them, tearing out one or two at a time. While the program was developed in France about 50 years ago, according to Lunchr, and can be found now in some 30 countries, about 85 percent of the program in France still uses paper vouchers.

In its place, Lunchr offers a MasterCard-backed card that can be used instead along with a mobile app to keep track of usage and purchases.

“We offer executives and employees a unique and much better solution than the paper vouchers restaurants have known for 50 years and have never been rethought,” Soubeyrand said in a statement.

While Lunchr also notes that the paper thing is a particularly French issue, it hopes to eventually expand globally. Based in Paris and Montpellier, the company has 60 employees and plans to double its workforce in 2019.