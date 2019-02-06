Spotify is getting into podcasting in a big way, as the music-streaming giant today announced its intentions to acquire Gimlet Media and Anchor. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Reports has circulated for a while that Spotify was looking to double-down on its podcasting efforts by snapping up Gimlet, and now we can confirm that is the case. Founded in 2014, Gimlet is a New York-based podcast studio and network with around $28.5 million in funding to its name, and although official figures have not been disclosed, reports have pegged this specific deal at around $200 million. As one of the major podcast-specific production companies, this is a big deal for Spotify as it looks to spread its wings into more original audio content.

Founded out of New York in 2015, Anchor is one of a number of podcasting startups that makes it easy for anyone to record audio on the move and distribute the recording directly from their smartphone. It has raised around $15 million in funding, including a $10 million series A round led by Alphabet’s investment arm GV.

While the Anchor deal is a little more of a curve ball, the duo have in fact already integrated their platforms in the past — following an Anchor platform redesign last year, it allowed podcasters to distribute their recordings directly to Spotify, among other streaming services.

Today’s news positions Spotify squarely against the likes of Apple and Google, both of which have been investing in the podcasting realm with dedicated analytics products and original content . Spotify is no stranger to original podcast content itself, but these acquisitions ramp things up a notch — not just in terms of increasing its in-house production capabilities, but also in terms of better enabling creators to monetize their handiwork.

“These acquisitions will meaningfully accelerate our path to becoming the world’s leading audio platform, give users around the world access to the best podcast content, and improve the quality of our listening experience as well as enhance the Spotify brand,” noted Spotify cofounder and CEO Daniel Ek, in a press release.

There has been significant investment plowed into podcasting from the VC realm, and for good reason. Last year’s Edison Research Infinite Dial report into podcast listening trends suggested that 26 percent of people in the U.S. alone now listen to at least one podcast each month, up two percentage points on the previous year. Moreover, the report found that the number of podcasts people listen to on average rose to seven per week, up from five on 2017.

The Gimlet and Anchor acquisitions are expected to close later this quarter.