Crackdown 3 is finally about to come out, with its February 15 release for Xbox One and PC looming. But if you can’t wait until then, you can play a different (and older) Crackdown experience right now on your Xbox One — for free.

Microsoft is making the original Crackdown available for download for free. It’s a digital Xbox 360 game, but you can download it and play it on an Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility.

Crackdown came out for the Xbox 360 back in 2007. The open-world action game became a hit thanks to its focus on super-powered combat. It also didn’t hurt that it came with a demo for Halo 3. You won’t get that Halo 3 demo now, but Crackdown may still be worth checking out.

After Crackdown’s success, a sequel came out in 2010 for the Xbox 360. Since then, it’s been a long wait for Crackdown 3, which wasn’t announced until 2014 and then suffered multiple delays.