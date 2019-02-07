FoxNext Games, a division of 20th Century Fox and creator of Marvel Strike Force, has established a development fund for independent game developers.

The debut game in FoxNext Games’ indie games portfolio includes Etherborn, which is from the Altered Matter development studio. More games in the program will be announced later this year.

The Los Angeles-based company didn’t say how much money the fund will give out, but it noted it will provide developers the resources and support necessary to bring their creations to players around the world. FoxNext didn’t say which platforms it will support, but it’s safe to say that mobile, PC, and consoles are on the list.

“As passionate creators of games, we’ve been searching for like-minded developers focused on innovation, experimentation and a certain amount of creative risk,” said TQ Jefferson, vice president of external development at FoxNext Games, in a statement. “We’re looking to partner with inspiring game makers, providing the support they need to develop the best version of their games and ultimately connect with the widest audience possible.”

Altered Matter’s Etherborn is a story of self-discovery, encouraging players to forge their own paths and uncover the meaning of their own existence. It has a Journey-like look and gameplay that resembles Monument Valley, which are both critical hits.

Players navigate their way through an Etherborn’s expansive landscape of shifting gravity and mind-bending perspectives, guided forward by a mysterious and ethereal voice. It fits in the 3D puzzle-platformer genre, and it lets players explore surreal, dreamlike levels with a unique spin on gravity that anchors them to any surface they touch. Etherborn will be released on PC and consoles in the spring of 2019.

Other recent game funds include Tron’s blockchain gaming fund.