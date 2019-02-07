Health care is expensive. In 2017, costs totaled $3.5 trillion in the U.S. alone, equal to 17.9 percent of country’s gross domestic product. Driving the bulk of the receipts were chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes — almost half of all Americans have at least one. And the sickest among the sufferers — about 5 percent of the population — consume 50 percent of total health care costs.

KenSci’s mission is to reduce those costs with artificial intelligence (AI). The Seatle-based startup, which has offices in Singapore and Hyderabad, was founded in 2014 by a team of researchers at the University of Washington Tacoma and incubated at the college’s Center for Data Science. (Two longtime friends — U of T professor Ankur Teredesai and former Microsoft exec Samir Manjure — made up the inaugural executive time.) Its AI-driven prediction platform helps practitioners cut costs intelligently by identifying contributing clinical and financial factors, and by analyzing data across sources like electronic medical records, public records, demographics, claims data, and devices.

KenSci today announced that it has secured $22 million in series B financing led by Polaris Partners, with participation from Ignition Partners, Osage Venture Partners, and Mindset Ventures and new strategic investor UL Ventures. It follows a little over a year after the startup’s $8.5 million series A, and brings its total raised to $30.5 million.

The new capital will be used to “aggressively” explore new markets and accelerate KinSci’s product roadmap, Manjure, who serves as CEO, said. “In the last two years, we’ve singularly invested ourselves in building a platform that simplifies the way health systems look at their data and gain actionable, predictive insights to save lives and costs,” he added. “[We’re] committed to … driv[ing] this transformation across the care continuum.”

Image Credit: KenSci

KenSci provides library of more than 150 prebuilt models that allows its clients to integrate the company’s platform to integrate into existing visualization and reporting workflows. (To ensure a baseline-beating level of accuracy, the models are trained on two years of data from customers’ patient population and used to make predictions for a third year, which are validated against the actual outcomes for that year.) The system takes into account hundreds of variables for each patient to forecast health risks stemming from diseases like sepsis, cancer, and heart attacks, with the goal of minimizing hospital readmission, over-use of emergency room services, and other pain points.

“KenSci has rapidly scaled to become one of the leading names in healthcare AI in a fast-growing market,” Brian Chee, partner at Polaris Partners, said. “What KenSci has accomplished in the last three years is extremely exciting and we’re thrilled to partner with them and work towards their mission to help healthcare organization truly realize the potential of AI.”

KenSci isn’t a fly-by-night operation. It has 25 peer-reviewed papers to its name published over the course of seven years, and it’s attracted funding from Microsoft’s Azure4Research grant program. Moreover, last year, KenSci was recognized as the winner of Microsoft’s Health Innovation Awards for the best use of AI and machine learning.

It faces stiff competition from the likes of Health Catalyst and others, to be fair. But it’s gaining market traction — more than 11 health systems use its tools to predict risk for 27 million patients, including Fullerton Health and St. Luke’s Health Partners.

“Core to our transition is our ability to identify rising health concerns based on patterns in data and provide appropriate and precise interventions,” Dr. George Beauregard, St. Luke’s chief physician executive, said. “KenSci’s platform will accelerate our integration of machine learning capabilities to improve health outcomes in the population for which we are accountable.”

KenSci recently bolstered its executive ranks with hires from Oracle, Tableau, Amazon Web Services, and Cerner, and it says it’s doubled in size in the past year.