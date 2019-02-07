For the past six or so years, Chicago-based Motorola — formerly a Google company, and since 2014 a Lenovo subsidiary — has like clockwork refreshed the Moto G Series, a family of handsets that don’t quite measure up to the flagship competition but which carry attractive price points. Last year, the sixth generation — the Moto G6 Series — launched globally at a starting price of $199, with spotlight features like expandable storage, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and dual cameras. This year marks the introduction of gen seven — the Moto G7 Series. And while the enhancements (like Android 9.0 Pie onboard) aren’t a massive leap forward, they’re appreciable — and perhaps more importantly, haven’t inflated the prices any.

Worth noting upfront is that the Moto G7 Series isn’t launching in the States right away — it’s coming to international markets first, with stateside availability to follow this spring at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and a range of carriers including Google Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Moto G7 Play

First up in Motorola’s refreshed lineup is the Moto G7 Play, the least expensive member of the new G Series family. The 151-gram handset measures in at 148.71 by 71.5 by 8.19 millimeters — a tad lighter (6.17 ounces) and more compact (154.4 x 72.2 x 9 millimeters) than its predecessor — and features what Motorola’s calling a “u-design”: contoured Gorilla Glass with a rounded notch in the top-center portion

A single speaker and 5.7-inch screen with sizeable bezels round out the front — the resolution on the latter’s been upgraded from a paltry 1,280 x 720 pixels on the G6 Play to 1,512 by 720 pixels on the G7 Play — all shielded by a water-repellent P2i nano-coating.

Like the Moto G6 Play, the Moto G7 Play sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter with phase detection autofocus, an f/2.0 aperture, a 1.12-micron pixel size, and an LED flash. (It can capture video up to 1080p at 30 frames per second.) As for the front-facing camera, it’s an 8-megapixel affair with an f/2.2 aperture and a 1.12-micron pixel size.

Under the hood, the Play’s packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 system-on-chip paired with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and an Adreno 506 graphics chip. (That’s a bump in spec from the G6 Play’s Snapdragon 430, and Motorola claims it’s up to 50 percent faster.) There’s 2GB of RAM onboard — 1 GB less than last year’s model, which had 3GB — and 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card.

That’s all complemented by a wireless chip that dishearteningly supports only Bluetooth 4.2 and not the latest standard, Bluetooth 5, and 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (but not 802.11 ac). Equally as disappointing is the lack of near field communication (NFC), which means that contactless point-of-sale payments are a no-go, as is the 3,000mAh battery, which is a substantial downgrade from the G6 Play’s 4,000mAh power pack.

On a positive note, the newest-gen Play packs a slew of sensors including a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer. And it charges rapidly via the included wall adapter via USB Type-C.

The Moto G7 starts at $199, and is available today in Brazil and Mexico. It’ll will come to European countries in mid-February, after which it’ll launch in select Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America markets.

Moto G7

The G7 slots somewhere between the G7 Play and G7 Power in price and internals, as in previous years.

The 157 by 75.3 by 8-millimeter, 172-ounce phone shares dimensions in common with the Moto G6 (153.8 by 72.3 by 8.3 and 167 ounces), more or less, but it’s a different story under the hood — it swaps last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip in for an octa-core Snapdragon 632 clocked at 1.8GHz (with Adreno 506 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage). The 6.2-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD screen has picked up a few pixels — it’s 2,270 x 1,080, giving it a pixel density of 403 pixels per inch compared with last year’s 2,160 by 1,080-pixel model — and it sports scratch- and nick-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass and water-repellant P2i nano-coating.

As for the cameras, there’s a dual 16-megapixel shooter on the back with phase detection autofocus, a f/1.8 aperture, 1.25-micron pixel size, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh adjustment. It’s accompanied an LED flash, and unlike the G7 Play can shoot up to 4K resolution and slow-motion (120 frames per second) at 720p. There’s less to write home about concerning the front camera — it’s of the 8-megapixel variety with a 1.12-micron pixel size and few, if any, other distinguishing hardware features.

Still, those cameras are more capable than meets the eye. Auto Smile Capture detects when up to five people in-frame are smiling before taking a shot, and Spot Color turns the background black-and-white while keeping a selected subject in full color. Making its debut this year is High-res Zoom, which Motorola claims enhances the sharpness of digitally zoomed-in images.

Like the Moto G7 Play, the Moto G7’s wireless chip is compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and like the G7 Play, NFC is MIA. The 3.5mm headphone jack offers some consolation, as does the 3,000mAh battery with Motorola’s fast-charging 15W Turbo Power tech.

The Moto G7 starts at $299, and is available today in Brazil and Mexico. It’ll will come to European countries in mid-February, after which it’ll launch in select Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America markets.

Moto G7 Plus

It’s worth noting that in select markets (Brazil and Mexico, with Europee to follow in mid-February and Australia and Latin America in the coming months), Motorola’s launching a beefed-up version of the Moto G7 dubbed the Moto G7 Plus — the successor to last year’s Moto G6 Plus. It sports dual 16-megapixel cameras with optical timage stabilization, and a battery that delivers up to 12 hours of power in 15 minutes with the included 27W TurboPower adapter.

It’s priced at €299.99.

Moto G7 Power

Perhaps the most interesting G7 of the bunch is the Moto G7 Power.

Like the G7, it sports an octa-core Snapdragon 632 system-on-chip clocked at 1.8GHz and with an Adreno 506 graphics chip and 3GB of RAM, albeit paired with half the amount of internal storage (32GB). But it packs a much larger battery — a 5,000mAh model. Motorola claims it can last up to three days (60 hours) on a charge, and that just 15 minutes of charging with the included TurboPower wall adapter can deliver up to 9 hours of usage.

In most other respects, the G7 Power is largely comparable to the G7 Play — with the exception of bigger (159.43 by 76 by 9.3) and heavier (198 grams) housing, of course. It sports a 6.2-inch, 1,520 by 720-pixel screen and a single 12-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, a 1.25-micron pixel size, an LED flash that shoots up to 1080p video at 30 frames per second, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. And it packs a USB Type-C connector for charging and data connectivity, plus a wireless chip with support for Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (but not NFC).

The G7 Power launches today in Brazil and Mexico at a starting price of $250, and will roll out in Europe in mid-February. It’ll come to India, Latin America, and North America in the coming weeks.