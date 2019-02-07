Ogury has raised $21 million in venture capital as the London-based startup continues to expand its cloud-based mobile marketing service.

The company, which has now raised more than $63 million in venture capital, said the latest funding came from existing investors. With the fresh funds, Ogury also disclosed that it had revenues of more than $100 million in 2018, up 120 percent from 2017.

Founded in 2014, the company is focused on what it describes as “mobile journey marketing.” Its MJM Cloud centralizes tasks such as managing user consent, gathering and analyzing data, and tracking monetization.

“Our expansion is indicative of the impressive impact our global momentum strategy has had on our business,” said cofounder and CEO of U.S.Thomas Pasquet in a statement. “Ogury’s robust and scalable dataset closes the mobile journey data gap and provides our customers with a simple consent, data, insights, and activation solution — all while providing transparency and control to the user.”

The company now has 280 employees worldwide and says it is working with 900 brands and 3,500 publishers.