Fortnite on iOS reached the $500 million mark in worldwide revenue by the end of 2018, according to estimates from market analyst Sensor Tower.

The free-to-play battle royale game has been available on iOS since March 15. It reached the $500 million mark in just 326 days. It managed to hit this milestone faster than mobile hit Clash of Clans, which made $500 million in 389 days after its 2012 launch.

The iOS version of Fortnite made an average of $1.53 million a day. Although Fortnite is free, players can spend money on a season pass that rewards them with cosmetic items for playing. They can also buy an in-game currency, V-Bucks, that they can use to buy some cosmetic items.

Over on Android, Sensor Tower estimates that Fortnite has made $100 million. But Epic Games is selling Fortnite outside of Google’s store, so it keeps to keep all of that revenue. On iOS — which is a closed platform that forces publishers to use its store to sell apps — Apple gets 30 percent of that $500 million.

In total, Fortnite was the No. 6 ranked game based on iOS revenue. Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world. It may be the most popular games in the world. It’s been a hit on all platforms: PC, console, and mobile. The mobile sector is important, as it gives Fortnite fans a way to play the game on the go.