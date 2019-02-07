GamesBeat Summit 2019 is a can’t-miss event. On April 23 + April 24, you’ll have the chance to connect with the biggest, brightest, and most interesting folks in the industry at Two Bit Circus, a “micro-amusement park” that’s like an arcade meets Ready Player One in the L.A. Arts District.

we're announcing another group of legendary speakers: Taina Malen, Jason Robar, and Mike Vorhaus.

Taina Malen

Taina Malen is the COO and CMO of Star Stable, one of the few online gaming sites targeted specifically towards girls. The horse adventure game is played by 14 million girls in 184 countries and growing at a clip of 500,000 players each month, making Star Stable one of the fastest growing companies in Europe. Malen is also a co-founder and member of the board of Esportal, a state of the art online arena for esport gamers. She’ll be talking to Nintendo vet Perrin Kaplan about fostering online communities for girls, an underserved market with huge potential.

Jason Robar

Jason Robar is a game industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience. He’s founded four studios, worked with major brands including Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars, and is part of the first generation of gamers — the ones who grew up in the ’70s playing Pong and Space Invaders. This year he’ll be chatting with the first family of video games, the pioneers of the business with the launch of Atari 46 years ago, the Bushnells.

Robar helped make Windows a better gaming platform back in the day. Now he’s the development leader at AuthorDigital, a media development company with entertainment products spanning all platforms, and helping bring GamesBeat 2019 to life.

Mike Vorhaus

Mike Vorhaus is the founder of Vorhaus Advisors, which leverages his expertise in digital media and gaming, as well as his connections across the media, tech, and entertainment industries. He’ll be leading a lively Q&A this year with David Gardner, one of the three founders of The Motley Fool, and Ed Fries, video game

programmer and entrepreneur, and the vice president of game publishing at Microsoft during much of the Xbox’s life-cycle.

Vorhaus has been chin-deep in the gaming industry for decades, and launched the Magid Gaming Practice in 2001 with EA and Sony Online as his first two clients. The company now works with most of the major game publishers. Recently with Peter Blacklow of Boston Seed Capital, he helped bring Vivox, a company that powers voice and text chat for the world’s most massive gaming titles including Fortnite and League of Legends, together with Unity in a recent acquisition.

