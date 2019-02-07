Skybound Games, part of The Walking Dead creator’s Skybound Entertainment, and Beamdog today announced a publishing partnership that will bring the Enhanced Editions of classic role-playing games Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate ll, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights to consoles in 2019.

The Edmonton, Canada-based Beamdog has previously published enhanced versions of Dungeons & Dragons games to the PC. These upcoming releases will allow RPG fans the opportunity to experience epic D&D adventures in a whole new way.

A selection of Beamdog’s games will be on display in the Skybound Games booth at PAX East in Boston from March 28 to March 31, all coinciding with the first anniversary of Skybound Games as the video game publishing arm of Skybound Entertainment, which was created by Robert Kirkman.

Image Credit: Skybound

“These games are iconic, including Baldur’s Gate, which has really set the standard for Dungeons & Dragons computer roleplaying games,” said Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe in a statement. “We’re excited to bring Beamdog’s incredible slate to new platforms for both the dedicated fan and those who will soon discover these adventures for the first time. As longtime fans of Baldur’s Gate and Dungeons & Dragons it’s fantastic to partner with Beamdog as the newest member of the Skybound family.”

More details about what fans can expect with these upcoming console releases, including specific platforms and box contents, will be unveiled in the coming months.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Skybound Games to bring these great classics to new platforms,” said Trent Oster, Beamdog CEO, in a statement. “Skybound’s accomplishments are amazing and they have a demonstrated love and respect for creators. We’re thrilled to find ourselves working with such a talented group.”

More details about what fans can expect with these upcoming console releases, including specific platforms and box contents, will be unveiled in the coming months.

Skybound’s slate of games includes Slime Rancher by Monomi Park, The Long Dark by Hinterland, Skullgirls by Lab Zero Games, and Death’s Gambit with Adult Swim Games and White Rabbit. Skybound Games also took ownership of Telltale’s The Walking Dead in October 2018.

Founded by veteran game developers Oster and Cameron Tofer, Beamdog has grown into one of the largest game studios in Alberta.