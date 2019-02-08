Facebook has acquired visual search and AI startup GrokStyle, a company that previously worked with retailers to make computer vision that helps people shop.

“Our team and technology will live on, and we will continue using our AI to build great visual search experiences for retail,” the company said in a post on its website.

As part of the acquisition, GrokStyle will wind down its existing business.

“We are excited to welcome GrokStyle to Facebook. Their team and technology will contribute to our AI capabilities,” Facebook spokesperson Vanessa Chan said in a statement shared with VentureBeat.

GrokStyle technology could be used in a number of ways at Facebook, from its Marketplace where users buy and sell goods to computer vision systems used for moderation of content on Facebook or Instagram.

This is Facebook’s second acquihire this week, following the purchase of Chainspace, its first-ever blockchain acquisition.

Other Facebook acquisitions in the past year include enterprise messaging platform Redkix and ID verification company Confirm.io.

More to come