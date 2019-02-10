Last year OrbusVR: Reborn ushered forth as a “ground-up re-imagining” of the VR massively mutliplayer online role-playing game that will aim to relaunch the game sometime this year. This week, we’ve learned OrbusVR: Reborn is set to officially go live in April. With new visuals, new classes, new mechanics, and tons of new features, it may as well be a sequel or complete overhaul rather than just a mere expansion.

OrbusVR is, for all intents and purposes, the first VR MMO. Obviously some experiences like AltspaceVR may predate it and there are likely going to be plenty of MMOs in VR created in the coming years, but OrbusVR does hold the crown as the first one to actually release into the market after a successful Kickstarter campaign. It’s a buy-to-play MMO, meaning once you buy it you don’t have to pay a subscription fee or anything like you do in World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

Now, calling this game an MMO does come with some caveats. Obviously it’s a small team which means the production values aren’t going to be on the same level as the biggest games in the world can afford. It’s got a sleek art style that works well, but it’s not gonna blow any minds. Additionally, servers only hold a few dozen people at most at any given time so the “Massively” part of the MMO acronym is being stretched a little bit here.

That being said, having played OrbusVR a bit and having been around to experience the early days of PC MMOs with Ultima Online, EverQuest, and others, it certainly has that same feeling of still trying to figure itself out and to me, that’s a magical spot to be in.

