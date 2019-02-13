Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to Switch this fall in a new Definitive Edition. Dragon Quest XI S will include new story chapters that focus on each member of the adventuring party.

The Square Enix Japanese role-playing game came out for PlayStation 4 on September 4. The game has sold over 4 million copies worldwide. You can check out our review of the 2018 version of Dragon Quest XI here.

Coming to Switch, Nintendo’s hit home console/portable system, could help the game reach an even bigger audience.