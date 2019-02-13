Nintendo had a great surprise for the middle of its latest Direct. No, it’s not as exciting as that The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake, but Final Fantasy IX will be available for Switch later today.

Final Fantasy IX originally came out for PlayStation in 2000. This is the first time the classic JRPG will be available on a Nintendo console.

I also happen to think that this is the best game in the series. Final Fantasy IX is beautiful, thoughtful, fanciful, and just plain unforgettable. If you’re looking an RPG to play on Switch, you really should consider downloading it.

But if you’re more of a Final Fantasy VII person, Nintendo also announced a March 26 release date for that game.