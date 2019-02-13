Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Quiz Date Live is debuting today as a live dating and trivia app, taking inspiration from the likes of HQ Trivia. It’s launching out of beta today in an effort to stand out from the saturated dating app market, filled with endless swiping and mundane messaging.

Quiz Date Live offers livestream Q&A sessions with single women. Contestants are then quizzed so that they can qualify for a chance to go on a date. Quiz Date has immediate plans following launch to expand to male bachelor and LGBTQ+ episodes, spreading fun and love to all corners of America.

The app comes from cofounders Kenji Yamazaki and Mariko Tokioka (the team behind Asia’s No. 1 dating app, East Meets East, which received $4 million in funding from investors including 500 Startups). Tokioka is also an expert in the quiz app space and the cofounder of Quipper, a global education technology company.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, potential daters and viewers can now participate in a live trivia session with that night’s woman.

Quiz Date not only brings entertainment to dating but also a genuine component because you can’t hide from a live video camera. Introductory livestreams usually last anywhere from a half-hour to 60 minutes on a day before the trivia round. These enable potential contestants to ask women questions via a live text feed.

The woman answers in real time right within the video stream. These livestreams give contestants a chance to learn all about the woman and gain all of the knowledge they will need for the follow-up trivia round. Can’t make the live stream? Users can log on anytime to watch the woman’s quick, 15-second intro video and recaps of past luxury dates.

Image Credit: Quiz Date

The first round of the quiz consists of multiple choice questions. In order to move on, all questions must be answered correctly. The second round is a “text answer” section where the woman will ask a question and contestants write in their answers. Based on the responses, she chooses three finalists to be “beamed in” or invited to be part of the stream.

The three finalists are asked to impress the woman onscreen in the third and final round — everything from showing off dance moves and reading love poems to serenading arias. The woman’s top pick becomes the winner and gets to decide on a luxury date of his choice (such as a helicopter ride over Manhattan or a Michelin-star dining experience).

“Trivia is a natural way for people to connect and the livestream brings authenticity back to online dating that we haven’t seen before in dating apps,” said Tokioka, in a statement. “We created Quiz Date to help people find love by making the process fun again and open for everyone to participate in.”

The New York company was founded this year. It has raised $4 million, and it has 11 employees.