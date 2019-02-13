Nintendo remembered that it made one of the best games ever, and it is bringing its sequel to Switch. The publisher announced Super Mario Maker 2 during one of its Direct video events today. This make-your-own-Mario game launches on Switch in June.

Super Mario Maker 2 features some new elements like the capability to create slopes (something the first game couldn’t handle). This will make the Super Mario World levels feel more like the original game.

Other new additions include the special cat upgrade item from Super Mario 3D World and the horrifying angry sun from Super Mario Bros. 3.