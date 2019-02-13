Super Evil Megacorp kept its promise to players as it announced today that Vainglory, the company’s mobile-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title, is now cross-platform across mobile, Windows via Steam, and the Mac.

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of San Mateo, California-based Super Evil Megacorp, said in an interview with GamesBeat last December that players in any of the versions of Vainglory — Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS — would be able to play in the same multiplayer game together with “competitive parity” in five-versus-five matches. The cross-platform play is now possible.

The game is now playable cross-platform with the launch of Vainglory 4.0. Players will be able to match up and party with their friends whether they play on desktop or mobile. Built on the proprietary E.V.I.L. cross platform engine, featuring incredible graphics, precision controls and competitive parity across all platforms, Vainglory is designed for the strategic depth and mechanical skill that you’d expect from a PC title but playable for free with friends anywhere on any device, from the highest end PCs to less expensive mobile devices.

“Super Evil Megacorp is comprised of AAA gaming veterans who believe in letting all gamers play together in beautiful, responsive and deep experiences, whichever their native platform or control mechanism, said Segerstrale, in a statement. “By insisting on gameplay parity across billions of mobile phones, PCs, consoles, next-generation hybrid devices and more, we are building toward a vision where gamers can play and be competitive with anyone, anywhere.”

In addition to providing PC and Mac support through Steam, Vainglory 4.0 will bring a number of major updates to the game, including a new cross-platform UI, a shift into 5v5 as the primary game mode, in-game text chat, a new friends hub, a new hero San Feng, an entirely new style of counter focused gameplay, and more.

Vainglory has a roster of 48-plus heroes with unique combos and play styles.

“We’ve been testing cross-platform play the last few months, and even included a PC vs. Mobile exhibition match during the 2018 Vainglory Premier League World Invitational last year,” said Q. Wang, game director for Vainglory and cofounder of Super Evil Megacorp, in a statement. “The mobile team won by a far margin, but this year we look forward to Steam players showing us what they’ve got.”

You can download Vainglory for PC or Mac from Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1025580/Vainglory/.

Since its launch in 2015, Super Evil Megacorp has tried to make Vainglory into an esport by shooting for triple-A status in terms of both graphics quality and speed. The game has endured for a while, and Super Evil Megacorp has been able to raise a lot of money to sustain it, but it has not gained mass audiences like Tencent’s Arena of Valor.

The company has been able to make big changes — like accommodating spectating, going five versus five, and going cross-platform — because the company owns its proprietary cross-platform E.V.I.L. game engine. By tweaking the engine, Super Evil Megacorp can make big changes in the game and upgrade its graphics, controls, and other features.

The game can run at up to 120 frames per second, and it was originally designed for tablets. In the touch-based title, players continuously mash a finger on the screen to keep attacking other players. It’s a very simple control system. That’s why Segerstrale thinks it will fare well on the PC.

It will be a big test to see if mobile gamers can hold their own against mouse-and-keyboard players in Vainglory.