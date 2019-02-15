We are back! The GamesBeat Decides podcast took two weeks off because co-host Jeffrey Grubb had another kid. What was he thinking? But he has returned from parental leave, and co-host Mike Minotti and GamesBeat PC guest post editor Rowan Kaiser joins him.

On this week’s episode, the GamesBeat Decides team talks about Apex Legends, and how it is dominating the world. Jeff has also played Far Cry: New Dawn and explains why you may or may not want to skip it.

In the news, the team breaks down the Nintendo Direct announcements, which includes a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. And then the crew laments Activision leadership laying off 800 people following record revenues.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Tetris 99

Eco

Jeff:

Far Cry: New Dawn

Tetris 99

Eco

Rowan:

Civilization VI

Apex Legends

NEWS