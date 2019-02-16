PlayStation’s Shawn Layden has us hopeful that PSVR 2 will happen. And maybe even PSVR 3 and 4, for that matter.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Layden, who heads up Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) US, said that PSVR’s change over the next 10 years will be “dramatic”. Talking about the future for the platform, he compared its growth to that of smartphones. He reasoned that it’s hard to see how current phones had evolved from their predecessors.

“By the same token, you look at PSVR right now, none of us are going to be able to imagine what it will look like 10 years from now, but the change will be that dramatic,” Layden said. “You can’t get to 5.0 until you do 1.0. It’s just the nature of the thing.”

His words seem call for patience on the PSVR 2 front. We’re just reassured to hear high-level Sony executives talk as if a follow-up headset is a possibility.

With over three million units sold, PSVR is thought to be the most successful major headset on the market right now. Layden himself later stated: “I think we’re the biggest VR platform in the world.” But this is just a fraction of 91.6+ million units PS4 itself has sold. There’s no guarantee that Sony will push on with the medium until it definitively says so itself.

That said, we have seen a lot of patents pointing towards potential PSVR improvements over the past few years. Just yesterday we reported on new documents that give us a closer look at what could be new PlayStation Move controllers. At this point, PSVR 2 would likely debut on PS5, a console that’s also yet to be announced.

We wouldn’t hold our breath for any PSVR 2 news this year, then.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019