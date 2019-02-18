Paris-based Antescofo announced it has raised $4.5 million of venture capital, a round that includes backing from Facebook’s chief AI scientist Yann Le Cun.

The artificial intelligence company is known for its classical music lesson mobile app Metronaut. Other investors in the round include venture firms Daphni and OneRagTime, plus angel investors Nobuyuki Idei, former Sony Corporation CEO and chairman; Sophie Gasperment, a senior executive at L’Oréal; and Thibault Viort, CEO of new businesses for AccorHotels Group.

“The new funds will allow us to strengthen our position as an innovative actor in the music industry, grow internationally, notably into China, and will enable Antescofo to build up Metronaut’s catalog of accompaniments, so we can satisfy our users,” said Antescofo CEO Laurent Tran Van Lieu in a statement.

Founded in 2016, the company’s Metronaut app is aimed at improving the experience of practicing music alone by creating the sensation of playing with others, even a full orchestra. The company’s technology uses AI to transpose music and to adjust the tempo and rhythm to match the person practicing.

Since launching, the app has attracted 160,000 users and has been featured on Apple’s App Store.