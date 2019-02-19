Google has scheduled an event for 10 a.m. Pacific time March 19 at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. That is reportedly where it will unveil more details of Project Stream.

Code-named Yeti, the project will reportedly enable gamers to stream high-quality games to any device, fulfilling the promise of cloud gaming services that made this promise more than a decade ago. The group is headed by former PlayStation and Microsoft game executive Phil Harrison, who joined Google as a vice president in January 2018.

Google said that it would use AMD Radeon graphics chips for Project Stream at the recent CES 2019 tech trade show in January. And Google showed a demo of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, a big title from the Ubisoft that debuted last fall, running on Google’s cloud via the Chrome browser.

“Project Stream is geared toward home internet connections capable of 25 megabits per second,” Google manager Catherine Hsiao wrote in a blog post back in October. “For this test, we’re going to push the limits with one of the most demanding applications for streaming — a blockbuster video game.

I got an invitation for the event and we’ll be covering it live.