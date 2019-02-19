In a pair of recent interviews, Huawei executives insisted there is no truth to accusations that China’s central government meddles in the company’s business.

Speaking to the BBC, founder Ren Zhengfei said the arrest of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou, was politically motivated. Meng’s name was included in a long list of charges filed by U.S. prosecutors against the Chinese company last month over accusations that Huawei had stolen intellectual property.

U.S. officials have been actively trying to convince allies to not use Huawei equipment in their networks, citing security concerns. Countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan have already enacted bans, and several European countries are now considering similar action.

Zhengfei insisted the company will fight back and said that countries turning their back on Huawei are taking a risk because the company’s technology is more advanced than that of competitors in areas such as 5G next generation networks.

“There’s no way the U.S. can crush us,” he told the BBC. “The world cannot leave us, because we are more advanced. Even if they persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit.”

Meanwhile, the head of Huawei’s business in Germany said in an interview with a German newspaper that the Chinese government is not involved with the company’s business. He also promised that the company would work to be more open and transparent, according to Reuters.

“The state does not have a stake in Huawei, and it keeps out of our business,” Huawei’s Dennis Zuo told Handelsblatt newspaper.

Germany, France, and the U.K. are all reviewing rules regarding purchasing of telecommunication equipment. Some leaders have called for a European-wide agreement on whether using Huawei gear is acceptable or not.

Reuters also reported today that it appears the U.K. is not going to seek a complete ban on Huawei.