I own two mice. One is a Logitech MX518 attached to my desktop. The other is a Logitech MX518 attached to my laptop. I refuse to purchase any other mouse and get a little anxious when I think about the mission I will have to embark on to eventually find a replacement MX518. Well, not anymore.

Logitech today announced it is bringing back the “legendary” (the company’s word, not mine) MX518 gaming mouse. The announcement says “many consider [it] to be the finest gaming mouse of all time.” I am definitely one of those people.

Logitech first released the MX518 in 2005, which succeeded the already-pretty-good MX510 gaming mouse released in 2004. The MX518 was around for six years before Logitech tried to replace it with the G400 gaming mouse in 2011. I say “tried” because, well, it just wasn’t the same. Logitech has finally admitted as much, after eight years of trying.

The company is promising that the reborn MX518 will have the same shape and feel of the original. The materials have been updated and there’s a new “Nightfall” finish, but crucially, it’s still an MX518. Notice that Logitech isn’t changing the product number. And, it’s wired. None of that wireless nonsense here.

On the inside, Logitech is promising a HERO 16K sensor, a 32-bit ARM processor for a 1ms report rate, eight programmable buttons, and onboard memory for saving your preferences directly to the mouse. That last part means you’ll be able to use it on different systems without the need to install custom software or reconfigure your settings.

Specs and pricing

Here are the full specifications:

Dimensions: 5.16 x 2.87 x 1.69 inches (131 x 73 x 43 mm)

Weight: 3.6oz (102g)

Cable length: ~7 ft

Sensor: HERO 16K

Resolution: 100 – 16,000 DPI

Zero smoothing/acceleration/filtering

Max. acceleration: > 40 G2

Max. speed: > 400 IPS3

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

PTFE Feet: > 250 kilometers

Onboard memory: 5 profiles

Requirements: Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, USB port

2 year warranty

When the original MX518 debuted, it cost $50. The reborn MX518 is going for $60, available now for preorder. Logitech has yet to share a release date.