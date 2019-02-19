PUBG Mobile has launched its Resident Evil 2 crossover event, the first time Capcom’s zombies-based franchise has had a promotion with a mobile game.

PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 are both big hits. PUBG Mobile has earned over $100 million since releasing for iOS and Android in February. The Resident Evil 2 remake came out on January 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it shipped 3 million copies in its first week. This crossover event could encourage those Resident Evil fans to check out PUBG Mobile, and the PUBG faithful could become more likely to go out and buy Resident Evil 2.

The crossover adds a new mode, Survive till Dawn, which has 60 players fighting in 30 minutes rounds. It’s like a typical battle royale experience, but you also have to deal with zombies. Some of the undead come straight from Resident Evil, while others are original creations.

Survive till Dawn also starts during the day and transitions to night. As it gets darker, the zombies will become more violent, and you’ll have a harder time spotting enemies.

Playing the mode can unlock skins and costumes based on characters from Resident Evil 2, including playable heroes Leon and Claire.